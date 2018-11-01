Carson was limited at Thursday's practice due to a hip injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Carson has three 100-yard efforts in his last four appearances, but the aforementioned hip issue was actually the reason for his absence Week 4 against the Cardinals. As a result, Friday's injury report will be of utmost interest to get a sense of the likely primary running back for Sunday's game against the Chargers. If the Seahawks end up not calling Carson's name, Mike Davis would be the top candidate to lead the backfield this weekend, though rookie Rashaad Penny also would be on hand.