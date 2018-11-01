Seahawks' Chris Carson: Limited by hip again
Carson was limited at Thursday's practice due to a hip injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Carson has three 100-yard efforts in his last four appearances, but the aforementioned hip issue was actually the reason for his absence Week 4 against the Cardinals. As a result, Friday's injury report will be of utmost interest to get a sense of the likely primary running back for Sunday's game against the Chargers. If the Seahawks end up not calling Carson's name, Mike Davis would be the top candidate to lead the backfield this weekend, though rookie Rashaad Penny also would be on hand.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Leads backfield again•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Remains starter in backfield committee•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Leading rusher in crowded backfield•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Runs for season-high 116 yards•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Still on track to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...