Seahawks' Chris Carson: Limited by shoulder injury
Carson is listed as limited on Thursday's injury report with a shoulder issue, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Carson touched on the issue during media availability Thursday. "I feel good, close to 100 percent," he told Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle. "It's still early in the week, so we have some time. But I feel pretty good." Still, Carson's sudden appearance on the report is somewhat of a concern as the Seahawks prepare for a Week 6 jaunt to Cleveland. Depending on how the next few days go, he could yield more touches than normal to backfield mate Rashaad Penny on Sunday.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Snags game-winning score•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Rebounds with 145 scrimmage yards•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Chance to move past fumble issues•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Fumbles proving costly•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Set for extra work Week 3•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Fumble woes surface•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 6 QB Preview: Mahomes concerns?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed: Gurley, Johnson ailing
The Giants will be undermanned on Thursday Night Football, while Fantasy players could be down...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...