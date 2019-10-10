Seahawks' Chris Carson: Limited by shoulder injury

Carson is listed as limited on Thursday's injury report with a shoulder issue, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Carson touched on the issue during media availability Thursday. "I feel good, close to 100 percent," he told Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle. "It's still early in the week, so we have some time. But I feel pretty good." Still, Carson's sudden appearance on the report is somewhat of a concern as the Seahawks prepare for a Week 6 jaunt to Cleveland. Depending on how the next few days go, he could yield more touches than normal to backfield mate Rashaad Penny on Sunday.