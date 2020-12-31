Carson (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Carson returned from a foot sprain Week 12, and he's consistently been limited during practice to manage his reps. There's no real cause for concern about his status ahead of the season finale against San Francisco unless he downgrades to no participation Thursday or Friday. With the NFC's No. 1 seed still in play, Carson likely is preparing for a workhorse role this week.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Produces 79 scrimmage yards•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Full practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Limited at practice•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Rumbles for 63 yards•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: All good for Week 15•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Puts in another limited practice•