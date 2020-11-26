Carson (foot) was listed as limited on Thursday's estimated injury report, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Carson appeared to be going full speed at Tuesday's session, but the fourth-year running back would have had a cap on his reps if the Seahawks had held practice Thursday. Fortunately for Carson, he has two more opportunities to prove the health of his foot in advance of Monday's contest at Philadelphia. If he does, it'll mark Carson's first appearance since Week 7.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Puts in full practice•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Expected back Week 12•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Won't return Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Not looking good for Thursday night•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Headed for game-time call•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Questionable to face Cardinals•