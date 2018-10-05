Seahawks' Chris Carson: Limited practice Thursday
Carson (hip) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
A game-time decision this past Sunday at Arizona following three consecutive capped practices, Carson was included on the Seahawks' inactive list, paving the way for a 101-yard, two-touchdown effort on the ground from Mike Davis. Carson is already behind last week's practice pace -- DNP on Wednesday, followed by Thursday's limited showing -- but he'll have one more chance to prove his health heading into the weekend. Friday's injury report will reveal his potential to suit up Sunday versus the Rams. Another absence likely would thrust Davis into the lead role again, with the increasingly fit Rashaad Penny pitching in when called upon.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Misses first practice of Week 5•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Expected back for Week 5•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Will be game-time call Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Listed as questionable•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Limited with hip injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Best Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Fantasy football top-rated projections
FantasyPros just named Heath Cummings the most most accurate Fantasy expert in the entire...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Boyd vs, Sanders for Week 5 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Tyler Boyd vs. Emmanuel...