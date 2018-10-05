Carson (hip) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

A game-time decision this past Sunday at Arizona following three consecutive capped practices, Carson was included on the Seahawks' inactive list, paving the way for a 101-yard, two-touchdown effort on the ground from Mike Davis. Carson is already behind last week's practice pace -- DNP on Wednesday, followed by Thursday's limited showing -- but he'll have one more chance to prove his health heading into the weekend. Friday's injury report will reveal his potential to suit up Sunday versus the Rams. Another absence likely would thrust Davis into the lead role again, with the increasingly fit Rashaad Penny pitching in when called upon.

