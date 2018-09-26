Seahawks' Chris Carson: Limited with hip injury
Carson (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Carson apparently picked up a hip injury in the process of taking 34 touches for 124 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-13 win over Dallas. With Rashaad Penny still struggling, Carson's dominance of the backfield workload should continue in Week 4 against the Cardinals unless his hip injury turns out to be a real concern.
