Seahawks' Chris Carson: Listed as limited Monday
Carson (hip) was limited at Monday's walk-through, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
After declining to say much about Carson earlier Monday, coach Pete Carroll later told Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times that the running back "will be ready" for Thursday's contest against the Packers. The change in Carroll's tone may have been influenced by Carson's potential participation in practice, as intimated by the Seahawks' estimated injury report. Carson has two more practices this week to prove that his left hip is healthy enough to rejoin Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny out of the backfield.
