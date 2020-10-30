Carson (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against San Francisco, while fellow running back Carlos Hyde (hamstring) is listed as doubtful, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Travis Homer (knee) also is listed as questionable, but coach Pete Carroll said he expects the passing-down specialist to play. Carson is the big question mark, with the Seahawks viewing him as a game-time decision ahead of a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday afternoon. Confirmation one way or the other may not happen until the team releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the game.