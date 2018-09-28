Carson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Arizona, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Carson managed to practice on a limited basis throughout the week, and there hasn't been any indication that his hip injury is serious. He dominated the workload in last week's win over Dallas, taking 32 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 22 yards. Although he probably won't reach the same range of touches, Carson seems to have solidified himself ahead of Rashaad Penny after spending the first two weeks of the season in a timeshare. We may not get final word on Carson's availability until the Seahawks release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 PM ET kickoff.