Seahawks' Chris Carson: Listed as questionable
Carson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Arizona, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Carson managed to practice on a limited basis throughout the week, and there hasn't been any indication that his hip injury is serious. He dominated the workload in last week's win over Dallas, taking 32 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 22 yards. Although he probably won't reach the same range of touches, Carson seems to have solidified himself ahead of Rashaad Penny after spending the first two weeks of the season in a timeshare. We may not get final word on Carson's availability until the Seahawks release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 PM ET kickoff.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Limited with hip injury•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Bounces back with 102 rushing yards and touchdown•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Fatigue contributed to reduced role•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Rushes just six times Monday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Solidifies No. 1 role•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Totals 79 yards Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...