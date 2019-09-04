Seahawks' Chris Carson: Listed as Week 1 starter
Carson was Seattle's No. 1 running back when the initial depth chart was released, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
It was Carson's job to lose all along, and he held onto it by showcasing his pass-catching abilities in camp while rushing eight times for 48 yards over two preseason games. Meanwhile, second-year back Rashaad Penny struggled to show improvement from last year, so Carson may have a more-involved role than initially thought. While the Seahawks still favor a one-two punch in the backfield, Carson is clearly more-talented than Penny and can handle third duties, although C.J. Prosise may cut in as well. Fantasy owners should be excited about Carson's prospects after offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said he wants Carson to catch 50 passes this year, which is a realistic goal considering the third-year back caught 20 of 24 targets last season. Consider him a must-play in Week 1 versus against a Bengals defense which allowed a league-most 137.8 rushing yards per game last year.
