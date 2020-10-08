Carson (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Carson sustained a sprained knee during the Seahawks' Week 3 win against the Cowboys, leaving his upcoming availability in question. After putting in limited practices last week, he was termed a game-time decision and eventually suited up this past Sunday in Miami. During that contest, he was evaluated for a concussion but was able to return, finishing with 19 touches for 100 yards from scrimmage and two TDs. With no signs of a head injury in the wake of the game, Carson seems to be in a similar spot, health-wise, this week.
