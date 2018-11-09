Carson (hip) was listed as a non-participant in Friday's practice, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Carson is listed as questionable and has been deemed a game-time decision by coach Pete Carroll, but the failure to practice in any capacity this week suggests the running back is less than 50-50 to play. There's also the possibility of a limited workload if he does suit up -- especially given that Mike Davis has also been reasonably effective this season. Davis would be well positioned for a heavy workload in the event of a Carson absence, following a 22-touch, 107-yard outing in last week's 25-17 loss to the Chargers. Carson played just 10 snaps in that game before he was removed due to an aggravation of his hip injury. His availability for Week 10 may remain a question mark until the Seahawks release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 EST kickoff.