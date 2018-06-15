Carson has added 10 pounds of muscle since last season, drawing praise from coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider for his improved physique, ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reports.

A seventh-round pick last year, Carson entered his rookie campaign with the lead job, then suffered a broken leg and severe ankle sprain in Week 4. He bounced back healthy for the start of the offseason program, but it wasn't enough to stop the Seahawks from using the 27th overall pick on Rashaad Penny. While it sounds as if Carson won't go down without a fight, he'll likely be the underdog if it comes down to a camp/preseason position battle.