Seahawks' Chris Carson: Looks good during offseason
Carson has added 10 pounds of muscle since last season, drawing praise from coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider for his improved physique, ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reports.
A seventh-round pick last year, Carson entered his rookie campaign with the lead job, then suffered a broken leg and severe ankle sprain in Week 4. He bounced back healthy for the start of the offseason program, but it wasn't enough to stop the Seahawks from using the 27th overall pick on Rashaad Penny. While it sounds as if Carson won't go down without a fight, he'll likely be the underdog if it comes down to a camp/preseason position battle.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football: 2018 position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...