Middle Linebacker Bobby Wagner stated Thursday that Carson has been "very, very impressive" in the offseason and in training camp practices, NFL.com reports.

Although Rashaad Penny (finger) hasn't been ruled out for Week 1, Carson will still have a chance to state his case for the starting job during the preseason. He's done well in that regard so far in camp and, coming off a promising rookie campaign that was derailed by leg and ankle injuries, he appears to be in the mix for his fair share of carries at a minimum. If Penny doesn't progress enough in the coming weeks, Carson's expected workload for the opener could expand dramatically.