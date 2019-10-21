Seahawks' Chris Carson: Manages little on 24 touches
Carson rushed 21 times for 65 yards and caught three of five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Ravens.
After ripping off three straight 100-yard rushing performances, Carson was uninspiring against a well-oiled Ravens' defense. The third-year back didn't exceed nine yards on any of his carries, although he managed five first downs. Still, coach Pete Carroll stuck with Carson as the bell cow despite Rashaad Penny (hamstring) being active, as Penny wasn't afforded a touch all game. Perhaps Penny wasn't fully healthy yet, but it appears Carson will remain the clear-cut No. 1 back and a must-start fantasy player going into Week 8's game against the Falcons.
