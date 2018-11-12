Seahawks' Chris Carson: May be able to return Thursday
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Carson (hip) "will be ready" for Thursday's game against the Packers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Earlier Monday, Carroll wouldn't elaborate on Carson's health, so the running back may have impressed someone in the organization with his recovery from a hip injury, whether it was a member the coaching, training or medical staffs. As a result, Carson's listing on Monday's injury report will be of interest as the Seahawks prepare to bounce back from Sunday's loss to the Rams. If he returns, it's difficult to predict where he would stand in the backfield, though, behind Mike Davis and Week 10 stud Rashaad Penny.
