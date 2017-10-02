Seahawks' Chris Carson: May have broken ankle
The Seahawks believe Carson suffered a broken ankle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The initial diagnosis comes as no surprise, given that Carson was carted of the field with an air cast around his left leg during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 46-18 win over the Colts. He'll have an MRI on Monday to see if the broken ankle is accompanied by any damage to ligaments, tendons or muscles. Even if the other damage is minor or absent, Carson likely will be out for the remainder of his rookie season. Eddie Lacy appears to be next in line for the lead role, with Thomas Rawls also in the mix. Rawls was a healthy scratch Sunday.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Dealing with significant ankle injury•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Exits game with air cast on left leg•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Carries 20 times in home opener•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Could work into larger role•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Leads Seattle backfield•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...