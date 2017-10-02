The Seahawks believe Carson suffered a broken ankle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The initial diagnosis comes as no surprise, given that Carson was carted of the field with an air cast around his left leg during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 46-18 win over the Colts. He'll have an MRI on Monday to see if the broken ankle is accompanied by any damage to ligaments, tendons or muscles. Even if the other damage is minor or absent, Carson likely will be out for the remainder of his rookie season. Eddie Lacy appears to be next in line for the lead role, with Thomas Rawls also in the mix. Rawls was a healthy scratch Sunday.