Seahawks' Chris Carson: May not be workhorse Sunday
Carson is expected to be the Seahawks' starting running back Sunday in Denver, but he likely will yield touches to the rest of the backfield, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Despite the presence of 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny, Carson opened training camp as the team's No. 1 back, a title he kept throughout the preseason. Carson was helped by Penny suffering a broken finger along the way, but it appears the former won't be taking on a traditional workhorse role to kick off the campaign. Nevertheless, Carson will still be getting the opening touches, which yielded 4.2 YPC and seven catches (on eight targets) as an undrafted rookie last season before suffering a season-ending left leg injury Week 4.
