Carson (ankle) may return to practice next week, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

On Monday, head coach Pete Carroll said Carson has "had a great recovery" from surgery on his left ankle, which occurred nearly eight weeks ago. Prior to the injury, Carson showed himself to be the most effective Seahawks running back by a long shot, turning 49 carries into 208 yards and seven of eight targets into 59 yards and one touchdown. If he progresses enough to be activated from IR, he could immediately serve as the team's No. 1 back due to its dismal ground attack outside of quarterback Russell Wilson.