Carson carried seven times for 19 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's preseason opener against the Chargers.

The undrafted free agent looks like he may have the edge on the last running back job, as he entered the contest before second-year back Alex Collins, who didn't impress in the second half. Carson's numbers didn't pop of the stat sheet either, but the Seahawks have praised him throughout camp for his hard-charging, straight-ahead running style. If he keeps it up, Carson could unseat Collins from the roster, despite his inferior pedigree.