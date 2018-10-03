Carson (hip) was held out of Wednesday's practice but is expected to return Thursday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Coach Pete Carroll already said he expects Carson to be back after missing one game, but we should probably note that Carroll was also optimistic when discussing the running back's status last week. A return to full participation by the end of the week would provide a degree of confidence as the Seahawks prepare to host the Rams. Of course, there is some chance Mike Davis will retain a role in the offense after taking 21 carries for 101 yards and two TDs in Sunday's 20-17 win over Arizona.