Seahawks' Chris Carson: Misses practice
Carson was sidelined at Monday's practice as he was contained to conditioning work, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
There's been no indication that Carson is dealing with an injury, unlike rookie Rashaad Penny, who was removed due to an undisclosed issue. Carson may have been given the day off, but the Seahawks were nonetheless down three running backs Monday (also, C.J. Prosise - hip). As the team prepares for Saturday's preseason matchup against the Chargers, coach Pete Carroll is certain to shed light on the state of his RB room.
