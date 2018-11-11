Seahawks' Chris Carson: Missing second game of season
Carson (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Carson will be sidelined for the second time this season after he aggravated a hip injury and was forced to exit early in the Week 9 loss to the Chargers. Though coach Pete Carroll noted Carson's condition had improved in recent days, the running back failed to practice in any capacity this week, which likely influenced the Seahawks' decision to make him inactive. With Carson sidelined, Mike Davis is slated to head the team's backfield while Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise serve in complementary roles.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Trending toward inactive status•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Looking shaky for Week 10•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Week 10 status up in air•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Headed for game-time decision•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Doesn't practice again Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Held out of practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10