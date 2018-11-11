Carson (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Carson will be sidelined for the second time this season after he aggravated a hip injury and was forced to exit early in the Week 9 loss to the Chargers. Though coach Pete Carroll noted Carson's condition had improved in recent days, the running back failed to practice in any capacity this week, which likely influenced the Seahawks' decision to make him inactive. With Carson sidelined, Mike Davis is slated to head the team's backfield while Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise serve in complementary roles.