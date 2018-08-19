Carson rushed nine times for 34 yards and secured his only target for six yards in the Seahawks' 24-14 preseason loss to the Chargers on Saturday. He also lost a fumble.

The second-year pro's volume was the preseason equivalent of the lead-back role he's expected to play to open the season, as he comfortably paced all Seahawks rushers in carries. Carson did scuffle a bit for running room outside of a game-long 12-yard rumble, taking his other eight carries for just 22 yards. However, he saw a 23-yard touchdown nullified by an illegal block penalty, a play that would have naturally improved his final line significantly had it stood. Carson then short-circuited a six-play, 72-yard drive early in the second quarter when he coughed up the ball at the Chargers' one-yard line. However, as long as Rashaad Penny (finger) is sidelined, Carson is the unquestioned No. 1 back, and it's worth noting he was already on his way to securing the role prior to the former's injury. Carson will look to put Saturday's key miscue behind him and gear further up for the regular season in next Friday's preseason tilt against the Vikings.