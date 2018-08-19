Seahawks' Chris Carson: Mixed bag in preseason loss
Carson rushed nine times for 34 yards and secured his only target for six yards in the Seahawks' 24-14 preseason loss to the Chargers on Saturday. He also lost a fumble.
The second-year pro's volume was the preseason equivalent of the lead-back role he's expected to play to open the season, as he comfortably paced all Seahawks rushers in carries. Carson did scuffle a bit for running room outside of a game-long 12-yard rumble, taking his other eight carries for just 22 yards. However, he saw a 23-yard touchdown nullified by an illegal block penalty, a play that would have naturally improved his final line significantly had it stood. Carson then short-circuited a six-play, 72-yard drive early in the second quarter when he coughed up the ball at the Chargers' one-yard line. However, as long as Rashaad Penny (finger) is sidelined, Carson is the unquestioned No. 1 back, and it's worth noting he was already on his way to securing the role prior to the former's injury. Carson will look to put Saturday's key miscue behind him and gear further up for the regular season in next Friday's preseason tilt against the Vikings.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Making big impression in camp•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Could run away with starting job•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Misses practice•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Outperforms competition in exhibition opener•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Starting camp as No. 1 back•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Looks good during offseason•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...