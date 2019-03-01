Coach Pete Carroll said Carson will be pushed for playing time by Rashaad Penny, but he expects the pair to form a one-two punch, John Boyle of the Seahawks official site reports. "I don't know who's one and who's two, it doesn't matter to me. I thought both guys did a really good job this year," Carroll said. "There's plenty of room for both guys."

Carson was easily No. 1 in the Seahawks' backfield last season, as he registered 4.7 YPC while accruing 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, and he added 20 catches for 163 yards. Penny showed explosiveness and plenty of potential in his rookie season, but he battled injuries which may have hindered his production. Carroll acknowledged that the two have different running styles and he'll deploy them both either way, but it's simply a matter of how the snaps will be divided. There's plenty of room for both as the Seahawks averaged 33.4 rushes per game to rank second in the league. While Penny will be given a chance to steal snaps in training camp, fantasy owners should understand Carson led the league with 45 broken tackles and ranked second in the league with 3.4 yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. Fade his projection appropriately, but Carson is still the front runner for the No. 1 job.