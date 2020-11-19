Carson (foot), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, isn't expected to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After missing the Seahawks' last three games due to a sprained foot, Carson appeared to take a positive step forward in his recovery by being listed as a limited participant on the practice reports Seattle released Monday and Tuesday. Though coach Pete Carroll suggested that Carson is being viewed as a game-time decision heading into Thursday's contest, the running back's chances of playing seemingly took a hit Wednesday after he went down as a non-participant in Seattle's final Week 11 practice. Pelissero notes that Carson feels as though he's ready to play, but barring a change of heart, Seattle believes that the 26-year-old will be better served resting up again with a longer turnaround for the team's next game (Nov. 30 in Philadelphia). With Travis Homer (knee/wrist/thumb) listed as doubtful for the contest, Carlos Hyde looks like the top candidate to lead Seattle's ground game, with DeeJay Dallas on hand in a change-of-pace role.