Seahawks' Chris Carson: Not ready to practice
Carson (ankle) won't return to practice this week, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports.
It's still possible that Carson, who was placed on injured reserve back on Oct. 2, could return to action for the last game or two of the regular season, but the report suggests that the running back would probably need to practice for a couple of weeks before rejoining the lineup. In the meantime, Mike Davis is in line to head the team's backfield. While Carson may not end up being a viable fantasy option down the stretch, he could well provide Seattle's ground game with a boost in the postseason, assuming the 8-4 team qualifies for the playoffs.
