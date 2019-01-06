Seahawks' Chris Carson: Nowhere to run during loss
Carson generated 20 yards on 13 carries and minus-1 yard on two catches in Saturday's loss to the Cowboys.
Carson finished the regular season with three straight games of at least 116 rushing yards, managing four touchdowns in that span. However, the Cowboys put up a force field on the line of scrimmage in this outing and held Carson to just 1.5 yards per carry. For comparison, he dropped below 4.0 YPC just twice this year, with his worst mark (3.2) coming in Week 3, also against Dallas. The playoff blemish will leaves a bad taste in the mouth for an otherwise promising season where Carson averaged 4.7 YPC and racked up 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground while catching 20 passes for 163 yards. Carson's understudy, rookie Rashaad Penny, showed glimpses of explosive ability this season, but Carson's consistency kept him as the clear-cut No. 1 back in Seattle's run-heavy offense. After expending a first-round pick on Penny in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Seahawks will likely give Penny an opportunity to earn a greater share of the workload in 2019, so this could be a battle that starts in the offseason program and continues into training camp.
