Carson's knee injury has been diagnosed as a first-degree sprain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Schefter also notes that Carson's injury is considered to have a 1-to-2 week recovery timetable, but the Seahawks will wait to evaluate him in practice before making a decision about the starting running back's Week 4 availability. If Carson isn't able to suit up in Miami this coming Sunday, Carlos Hyde stands to take over Seattle's lead backfield duties while Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas also work in.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Could play Week 4•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Dealing with knee sprain•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Hurts leg late against Dallas•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Scores third receiving TD•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Snags two TDs in win•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Could lose carries to Hyde?•