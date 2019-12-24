Play

Seahawks' Chris Carson: Officially lands on injured reserve

Carson (hip) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Carson was already ruled out for the season, but this move -- and also the one to place fellow running back C.J. Prosise (arm) on injured reserve -- officially opened up space on the roster for running backs Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin. Carson will need some time to recover after fracturing his hip in Week 16, but he is expected to be ready to go for training camp next summer.

