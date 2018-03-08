Seahawks' Chris Carson: On track for training camp
Head coach Pete Carroll said Carson (ankle/leg) is on track to be ready for training camp, Gregg Bell of the News Tribune reports.
Carson, who finished the 2017 season on injured reserve, is recovering from a broken leg and damaged ligaments in his ankle. Prior to getting injured, the 2017 seventh-rounder had taken over as the starter in Seattle's underwhelming running back corps and likely would've remained in that role all season given the ineffectiveness of teammates Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls. It's true that Mike Davis flashed at the end of the season in Carson's absence, but the former likely didn't do enough to dampen the excitement Seattle has for the up-and-coming Carson. However, if Carson isn't on the field when training camp opens, it's possible a door could open for another tailback to make a name for himself.
