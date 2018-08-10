Carson rushed four times for 26 yards in the Seahawks' 19-17 preseason loss to the Colts on Thursday.

Carson got the start over heralded rookie Rashaad Penny and made his mark, looking sharp while rattling off a long run of 12 yards and averaging over four yards per tote on his other three carries. The second-year back's performance resembled those of his first four games of his rookie campaign, a season that was cut short by ankle and leg injuries. Now back to full health, Carson will look to stake his claim to a healthy dose of touches at minimum, and the clear-cut starting job in a best-case scenario. He'll look to continue building his case against the Chargers a week from Saturday.