Carson ran for 122 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, adding a seven-yard reception during Sunday's 27-24 win against the Cardinals.

Carson is red hot going into a wild card matchup against the Cowboys top-five rush defense. The 2017 seventh-round pick averaged 111.8 rushing yards per game over the final quarter of the regular season, while recording a touchdown in four consecutive outings for the first time in his career. He's developed into a bona fide workhorse back in his second pro season with 19.5 carries per game and six 100-yard outings since Week 3, heading into a wild card showdown with a Dallas front seven that's surrendered two 100-yard rushers over the past three weeks, but that otherwise hasn't allowed a 60-yard rusher since Week 9.