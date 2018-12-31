Seahawks' Chris Carson: Over 100 yards rushing once again
Carson ran for 122 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, adding a seven-yard reception during Sunday's 27-24 win against the Cardinals.
Carson is red hot going into a wild card matchup against the Cowboys top-five rush defense. The 2017 seventh-round pick averaged 111.8 rushing yards per game over the final quarter of the regular season, while recording a touchdown in four consecutive outings for the first time in his career. He's developed into a bona fide workhorse back in his second pro season with 19.5 carries per game and six 100-yard outings since Week 3, heading into a wild card showdown with a Dallas front seven that's surrendered two 100-yard rushers over the past three weeks, but that otherwise hasn't allowed a 60-yard rusher since Week 9.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Reaches paydirt twice•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Best outing of season•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Leads backfield again•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Practices in full•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Limited by dislocated finger•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Diagnosed with finger dislocation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...