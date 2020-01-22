Seahawks' Chris Carson: Pleased with recovery progress

Carson (hip) hopes to resume running soon, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. "I've got to meet with the docs and all that," Carson said. "But it should be soon."

Carson said his recovery is going as well as he could've hoped for, maintaining that he won't need surgery. He suffered the season-ending hip fracture Dec. 22, two weeks after backfield mate Rashaad Penny tore an ACL. Coach Pete Carroll has been optimistic about Carson's recovery, noting that an extended period of rest should allow the running back to return to full strength at some point this offseason. Penny, on the other hand, is headed for a lengthy rehab process after Dec. 20 surgery, facing an uphill battle to be ready for Week 1 of 2020. Elsewhere in the Seattle backfield, 2019 sixth-round pick Travis Homer remains under contract, while C.J. Prosise (arm), Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin can become free agents during the offseason.