Carson (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
It has been standard procedure for Carson and Carlos Hyde (toe) to be limited during the practice week. They've both played in each of the last three games, handling nearly all of the backfield reps in that stretch. It's nevertheless worth keeping an eye out for a setback in his practice capacity over the next two sessions. If given the green light for Sunday's game against Washington, Carson is expected to lead the backfield. Over the past two outings, he has churned out 208 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns.
