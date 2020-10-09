Carson (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Carson appears to have fully recovered from the sprained knee he played through during Seattle's Week 4 win over the Dolphins, and which limited him in practice Wednesday. Top backup Carlos Hyde (shoulder), who missed Week 4, remains limited Thursday. Carson has seen more than 15 touches in each of the Seahawks' last three games, and all signs now point to the 26-year-old handling his usual workload versus the Vikings on Sunday night.
