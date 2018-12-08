Seahawks' Chris Carson: Practices in full
Carson (finger) was a full practice participant Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Recovering from a dislocated finger, Carson started the week limited before quickly upgrading to full participation. It's possible the Seahawks reduce his pass-catching work in Monday's game against Minnesota, but he should be fine to handle his usual role as the lead ballcarrier.
