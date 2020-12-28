Carson (foot) carried 16 times for 69 yards and caught all three of his targets for an additional 10 yards during Sunday's 20-9 win over the Rams.

Carson shrugged off a minor injury to handle his largest workload in terms of touches since Week 4. He averaged a respectable 4.3 yards per carry against a tough Rams front and did little with his receptions despite hauling in each pass thrown his way. Carson was held out of the end zone for the second straight game, which is actually his longest such stretch of the season, but his health and production bode well for the newly-crowned NFC West champions. He will look to finish the regular season with a bang in next Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.