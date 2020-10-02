Coach Pete Carroll said Carson (knee) has "had an excellent week" of practice,Stacy Jo Rost of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The 26-year-old was able to practice as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday despite suffering the first-degree knee sprain last weekend, and he appears to have avoided any setbacks. Carson seems likely to be listed as questionable and appears to have a chance to play this week against the Dolphins.
