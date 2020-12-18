Carson (foot) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Carson maintained his activity level from Wednesday, while fellow running back Carlos Hyde (toe) bumped from limited to full. There isn't much worry about Carson's Week 15 availability, as he's regularly been limited on Seahawks injury reports before each of the last three contests. Assuming both Carson and Hyde are active Sunday in Washington, the former likely will take on a similar workload from the aforementioned three-game stretch, in which he averaged 13.7 touches for 89 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring three TDs.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Practice reps capped•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Finds end zone in rout•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: All good to face Jets on Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Another limited session•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Limited again in practice•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Reaches end zone as receiver•