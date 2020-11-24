Carson (foot) looked to be a full participant in the open portion Tuesday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The Seahawks won't release their first official injury report until Thursday, but if his activity Tuesday is any indication, Carson will begin Week 12 prep with no limitations. That bodes well for Carson's chances to put an end to his four-game absence Monday in Philadelphia, where he would likely step back into a clear lead role out of the Seattle backfield. Prior to going down with the sprained foot, Carson had started in each of the Seahawks' first six contests, averaging 14.6 touches, 78.3 total yards and one touchdown per game over that stretch.