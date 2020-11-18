Carson (foot) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Carson began the week with back-to-back limited practice sessions, and Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported that he's trending in the right direction for Thursday's divisional contest. The Seahawks are looking to break a two-game losing streak, and getting Carson back in the lineup after a three-week absence would provide a notable boost, but Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports that he'll be a game-time decision. Carlos Hyde, who looks fully recovered from his lingering hamstring injury, will start if Carson can't go.