Carson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Miami, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Carson was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, while his status for Friday hasn't yet been announced. Coach Pete Carroll said the running back had a great week of practice, but Carroll has a lengthy history of optimistic comments about injured players that then end up missing games. It's best to treat Carson as a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, and the same can probably be said of backup RB Carlos Hyde, who is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.