Seahawks' Chris Carson: Racks up 90 total yards vs. Chiefs
Carson rushed for 46 yards on eight carries and added 44 yards in the air on two receptions in Friday's preseason win over the Chiefs.
With Thomas Rawls out (ankle), Carson shard first-team touches with Eddie Lacy again this week. A seventh-round pick, Carson is all but a lock for the roster, and the bigger question is how much work he will get in the regular season. He likely will need an injury to Rawls or Lacy to get regular touches, but he's shown he can be effective.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Runs with first-team offense Friday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Might have early edge on last RB job•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Continues to impress in camp•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Competing in crowded backfield•
-
Seahawks' Christopher Carson: Sidelined with hamstring injury•
-
Checking in on Abdullah, Gillislee, Lacy
Three backfields of interest were on display in the all-important third preseason game with...
-
Next Blount? 2017 Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Patriots Expectations without Edelman
Julian Edelman's knee injury looked serious of Friday night. Heath Cummings looks at the Patriots...
-
SportsLine's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Crowder tops fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...