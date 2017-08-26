Carson rushed for 46 yards on eight carries and added 44 yards in the air on two receptions in Friday's preseason win over the Chiefs.

With Thomas Rawls out (ankle), Carson shard first-team touches with Eddie Lacy again this week. A seventh-round pick, Carson is all but a lock for the roster, and the bigger question is how much work he will get in the regular season. He likely will need an injury to Rawls or Lacy to get regular touches, but he's shown he can be effective.