Carson rushed for 46 yards on eight carries and added 44 yards in the air on two receptions in Friday's preseason win over the Chiefs.

With Thomas Rawls held out, Carson received his largest share of touches of the preseason and took advantage, including a late 37-yard reception. Carson finds himself in a crowded backfield and Rawls reportedly would have played had it been a regular season game, but the rookie is making his mark of late - both in preseason games and in practice, where he has earned first-team reps.

