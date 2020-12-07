Carson rushed the ball 13 times for 65 yards in Week 13 against the Giants. He added three receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Carson saw an increased workload in his second game back from a foot injury, increasing his touch total from 10 to 16. He out-carried Carlos Hyde 13-2 and ripped off three 11-yard rushes to average five yards per carry. Despite the relatively strong work on the ground, Carson's best production came as a receiver when he found the end zone on a 28-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Moving forward, both volume and matchup should be on Carson's side in a Week 14 matchup against the Jets.