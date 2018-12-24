Carson rushed 27 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Chiefs.

Carson continues to be the focal point of the backfield with Rashaad Penny (knee) out and Mike Davis receiving just seven carries. He piled up over 100 rushing yards for the second straight game and the fifth time this season despite not having a rush over 17 yards in this contest. Both of his scores in this outing came on rushes within the five-yard line, and he now has seven rushing touchdowns in eight contests since the bye week. Carson's keen ability to evade defenders and break tackles will keep him atop the pecking order for Week 17's game versus the Cardinals and into the playoffs.