Seahawks' Chris Carson: Rebounds with 145 scrimmage yards

Carson rushed 22 times for 104 yards and caught all four targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Cardinals.

Carson's job was on the line heading into this matchup after fumbling four times over the first three games. He was given one last audition with Rashaad Penny (hamstring) inactive, and Carson proved himself by turning 26 touches into 145 yards -- his most of the season. His stat line would've been even sweeter if his fourth-quarter touchdown wasn't called back by Will Dissly's holding. Penny is expected to be back for Thursday's game versus the Rams, but Carson still looks locked in for 15 carries for the primetime contest.