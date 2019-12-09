Seahawks' Chris Carson: Records 91 yards from scrimmage

Carson rushed 15 times for 76 yards and caught three of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Rams.

Carson looked poised to take a bell-cow role after Rashaad Penny left the game on the first drive with a potentially serious knee injury and didn't return. However, the game script had other ideas, as the Rams took a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter and Russell Wilson threw 36 times. Carson still managed a respectable workload and produced an efficient outing with 5.1 yards per carry, and his fantasy performance was on par with what was expected if Penny played the entire game. We're still awaiting the final word on Penny's status, and if it's a serious issue, Carson will be locked into hefty usage against Carolina's suspect run defense (137.5 yards allowed per game).