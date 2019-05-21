Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Carson "had a little work done" on his knee, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Carroll didn't elaborate on the aforementioned "work," but he expects Carson to return to the field in a few weeks. While he focuses on rehab and recovery, his backfield mates will get some high-profile reps during OTAs. Among the most interesting is 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny, who managed 494 yards from scrimmage and two TDs on 94 touches working behind Carson and current Bear Mike Davis. Meanwhile, the depth chart is rounded out by J.D. McKissic, C.J. Prosise (abdomen) and 2019 sixth-rounder Travis Homer.